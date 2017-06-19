Welcome to this week’s Prompt Pot writing challenge here at Newshound to Novelist.

Loads of you felt inspired by last week’s prompt hills, and you came up with some beautiful pieces that I thoroughly enjoyed reading.

A favourite had to be Hema’s micro, Moles and Eagles, over at her blog Mixed Bag. It explored an interesting and relatable dynamic between siblings. I’d recommend taking a a read of it if you haven’t already.

So, without further ado, here is week three of The Prompt Pot and with it comes the word ‘birds’.

I love the different ways in which we all view birds. Some people will marvel at their skill, while others are absolutely petrified of the creatures. Whatever your feeling, do feel free to interpret the prompt in anyway you like.

The rules, as always, are to pen your own micro story of 100 words or less, using this week’s prompt.

Remember to pingback to this page and include the tag ‘The Prompt Pot’ so we can find your efforts in the WordPress reader.

The best of luck to you all and I look forward to reading what you come up with.

Here is my micro for this week:

Soar

by

Donna-Louise Bishop

It didn’t matter how great you felt waking this morning. As the clock neared midday all of your plans halted.

You had planned to start in the kitchen, working your way around the house and finishing upstairs in the bedroom. But the small amount of cleaning you managed quickly zapped your energy. Instead you sat in front of the television with two packets of crisps.

During an ad break you looked out the window and watched a pair of Saint-Martins slicing and snipping the sky.

Like a parent feeding a child, you flew the remaining crisps into your mouth.

