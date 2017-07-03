A warm welcome to all who enter into this week’s Prompt Pot writing challenge here at Newshound to Novelist.

This week I have delved into the pot and produced a fantastic, thought-provoking sentence to get your creativity thriving:

Last week saw some of you attempt your own six-word stories, following my own example based on the prompt ‘magic‘. This week feel free to take the above sentence and pen it straight into your own 100-word-or-less micro, or perhaps you would like to roll with an idea and see what happens?

Remember to pingback to this page and include the tag ‘The Prompt Pot’ so we can find your efforts in the WordPress reader.

I look forward to reading what you come up with.

Without further ado, here is my own attempt.

This Way

by

Donna-Louise Bishop

She’d been awake long enough to see the sun fall and rise again. For the duration of the night her eyes had remained glued on the distant building outside of the window; the moon had stayed bright enough so that its outline couldn’t be hidden. The dawn chorus reminded her it was time to face the day.

She ran her hand over the silk dress thrown over the back of the chair she was sitting on. Even then she knew she would go through the motions of the day but hoped she couldn’t bring herself to say ‘yes’.

