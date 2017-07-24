Have you missed me? I can’t believe it’s been two weeks since I last posted a Prompt Pot but I promise I have a good excuse… Last week I gave birth to my third beautiful baby boy and he’s been keeping me busy with his adorable face. Thank you to everyone who posted their well wishes either via Facebook or Twitter.

Anyway – back to business! Our last prompt saw you penning your micros following an inspiring sentence. This week the pot unleashed the word ‘bemused’ for you to play around with.

The challenge is to write your own 100-word-or-less micro using the above prompt. Feel free, if you wish, to use my own idea/characters in the below micro I was inspired to write. Remember also to pingback to this page and include the tag ‘The Prompt Pot’ so we can find your efforts in the WordPress reader. I look forward to reading what you come up with. Here is my own attempt – clouded a bit by some serious baby-brain – but I hope you enjoy it none-the-less. The Other Man by Donna-Louise Bishop

The expression on Jason’s face said it all. It was as if he couldn’t really believe what he was hearing, yet the realisation of what was happening seeped in at the same time.

“You’re shitting me right?” he said.

“I’m sorry Jason.”

“You’re leaving me… You’re leaving me, for him?”

Even now, Sally couldn’t believe how her life had transformed into something which read from a woman’s magazine. She tried to contain the bemused expression which was lurking under the skin on her face.

“Yes Jason. I’m leaving you. For your father.”

Advertisements