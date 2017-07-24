The Prompt Pot #6 – Bemused

Posted on July 24, 2017 by

Have you missed me?

I can’t believe it’s been two weeks since I last posted a Prompt Pot but I promise I have a good excuse…

Last week I gave birth to my third beautiful baby boy and he’s been keeping me busy with his adorable face.

Thank you to everyone who posted their well wishes either via Facebook or Twitter.

Anyway – back to business! Our last prompt saw you penning your micros following an inspiring sentence. This week the pot unleashed the word ‘bemused’ for you to play around with.

20401371_1470444509699070_758639035_n

The challenge is to write your own 100-word-or-less micro using the above prompt. Feel free, if you wish, to use my own idea/characters in the below micro I was inspired to write.

Remember also to pingback to this page and include the tag ‘The Prompt Pot’ so we can find your efforts in the WordPress reader. I look forward to reading what you come up with.

Here is my own attempt – clouded a bit by some serious baby-brain – but I hope you enjoy it none-the-less.

 

The Other Man

by

Donna-Louise Bishop

 

The expression on Jason’s face said it all. It was as if he couldn’t really believe what he was hearing, yet the realisation of what was happening seeped in at the same time.

“You’re shitting me right?” he said.

“I’m sorry Jason.”

“You’re leaving me… You’re leaving me, for him?”

Even now, Sally couldn’t believe how her life had transformed into something which read from a woman’s magazine. She tried to contain the bemused expression which was lurking under the skin on her face.

“Yes Jason. I’m leaving you. For your father.”

Advertisements

About Donna-Louise Bishop

I'm a writer, freelance reporter, creative writing tutor, and blogger, living in the beautiful county of Norfolk UK. In my spare time I am also a wife, a mother to three boys, and a human washing machine.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to The Prompt Pot #6 – Bemused

  2. Author Barbara Copperthwaite says:
    July 25, 2017 at 7:01 am

    Congratulations on the birth of your little boy! ❤

    Reply

  4. Pingback: My Contribution to the Prompt Pot Challenge #6 – Bemused – What makes me stumble

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s